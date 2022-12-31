A CARER was caught drink-driving in a town centre during the early hours of the morning.

Caitlin Harse, 20, from Blackwood, was arrested in Bargoed on Saturday, December 10.

Kevin Withey, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “Police officers saw the defendant drive down a one-way street at around 2am, mount the pavement and scrape her alloys.

“They approached the vehicle and it was clear she was intoxicated.

“Officers did not carry out a roadside breath test as they did not have the equipment.

“The defendant was arrested and taken to the police station – she was entirely co-operative.”

Harse, of Wheatley Place, Cefn Fforest, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Harse had no previous convictions.

Darren Bishop, representing Harse, told the court: “The defendant’s clean character has now gone.

“She pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity.”

The defendant is a carer both professionally and in her personal life as she looks after her grandparents.

“Other individuals will greatly suffer as a result of her foolishness,” Mr Bishop added.

Harse applied to go on a drink-driving rehabilitation course run by the Institute of Advanced Motorists which will reduce the length of her disqualification if completed.

Presiding justice John Jones told the defendant: “The reason you are here is because you were drink-driving.

“The reason you came to the attention of the police was because of the standard of your driving.

“You were putting at risk pedestrians and other road users.

“Your reading was also relatively high.”

Harse was banned from driving for 15 months.

She was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.