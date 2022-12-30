A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was hurt in an alleged hit-and-run on Wednesday, and police are appealing for information.

A crash on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, December 28, resulted in a boy being taken to hospital. Thankfully his injuries were described as "minor".

At the time the collision was described as 'serious' and Stagecoach was made to reroute 26 services to Cardiff and Blackwood over Caerphilly Mountain.

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage following the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, December 28.

"Officers were called following a collision between a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 12-year-old boy, received minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"The driver reportedly left the scene following the collision and the car is believed to be a white Citroen C4 or similar.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for anyone with information or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Nantgarw Road between 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday to contact us."

You can call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200432376 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.