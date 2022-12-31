AS NEW Year celebrations get under way, there's plenty to be excited about on the TV,
If you’re planning to stay in the warm this New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of programmes and films to keep you occupied as we say goodbye to 2022 and bring in the new year.
We’ve rounded up the programmes you can watch on BBC, ITV1, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, let’s take a look.
TV schedule for New Year’s Eve
BBC One
- 10am: Saturday Kitchen
- 11.30am: The Great Food Guys
- 12pm: Football Focus
- 12.30pm: England’s Lionesses: Inside The Pride
- 1pm: BBC News
- 1.15pm: Coco
- 2.50pm: Inside Out
- 4.20pm: Final Score
- 5.25pm: BBC News
- 5.45pm: Pointless Celebrities
- 6.35pm: The Weakest Link
- 7.20pm: Yesterday
- 9.10pm: That’s My Jam
- 10.10pm: BBC News
- 10.25pm: The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show
- 11.30pm: Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve
- 12am: Happy New Year Live!
BBC Two
- 7.15am: The Pembrokeshire Coast: A Wild Year
- 8.15am: Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop
- 9.15am: Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley On The Mystery Queen
- 10.15am: Shadowlands
- 12.20pm: Talking Pictures
- 1.05pm: The Remains Of The Day
- 3.10pm: West Side Story
- 5.35pm: Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
- 7.45pm: Only Connect Education Special
- 8.15pm: Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Christmas
- 9.15am: The Morecambe & Wise Show 1970: The Lost Tape
- 10pm: Match Of The Day
- 11.30pm: Jools’ Annual Hootenanny
- 1.30am: Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
ITV1
- 9.25am: James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- 11.35am: John And Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen
- 12.40pm: James Martin’s Great British Adventure
- 1.10pm: Lunchtime News
- 1.20pm: Midsomer Murders
- 3.20pm: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- 6.05pm: ITV News
- 6.15: Regional News
- 6.30pm: The Chase: The Bloopers
- 7.30pm: Emmerdale
- 8pm: Coronation Street
- 8.30pm: The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash
- 10.35pm: Jonathan Ross’ New Year Comedy Special
- 11.40pm: ITV News
Channel 4
- 12.50pm: Annie
- 3.20pm: Celebrity LEGO Masters At Christmas
- 4.20pm: London Zoo At Christmas
- 5.25pm: Christmas At Holkham Hall
- 6.20pm: Channel 4 News
- 6.40pm: Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom
- 9pm: The Last Leg Of The Year
- 11pm: Adam Hills: Clown Heart
- 12.35am: Micky Flanagan: Back In The Game
Channel 5
- 10am: The Smurfs
- 1.45pm: Zulu
- 4.35pm: Escape To Victory
- 7pm: World’s Strongest Man
- 8pm: Britain’s Favourite Party Hits
- 10pm: Britain’s Favourite 90s Hits
TV schedule for New Year's Day
BBC One
- 8.30am: Match Of The Day
- 10am: Early Man
- 11.20am: Pete’s Dragon
- 1pm: BBC News
- 1.15pm: Songs Of Praise
- 1.50pm: Cinderella
- 3.30pm: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
- 4pm: Mary Poppins Returns
- 6.05pm: BBC News
- 6.30pm: EastEnders
- 7pm: His Dark Materials
- 8pm: Call The Midwife
- 9pm: Happy Valley
- 10pm: Mrs Brown’s Boys
- 10.20pm: BBC News
- 10.50pm: Match Of The Day 2
- 11.45pm: Long Shot
BBC Two
- 6.15am: Countryfile
- 7.10am: The Fens: A Wild Year
- 8.10am: Weatherman Walking
- 8.40am: Saturday Kitchen New Year Best Bites
- 10.15am: New Year’s Day Concert Live From Vienna
- 12.45pm: Cleopatra
- 4.45pm: Planet Of The Apes
- 6.30pm: Only Connect The Birds And The Bees Special
- 7pm: Antiques Roadshow
- 8pm: Digging For Britain
- 9pm: Motown Master: Lamont Dozier At The BBC
- 10pm: When Motown Came To Britain
- 11pm: Martin Gaye: Live At Montreux
- 12.40am: Smokey Robinson At The Electric Proms
ITV1
- 9.25am: Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh
- 11.20am: John And Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen
- 12.20pm: Love Your Garden
- 12.50pm: ITV News
- 1pm: Racing
- 3.30pm: ITV News
- 3.50pm: Penguins Of Madagascar
- 5.30pm: Celebrity Catchphrase
- 6.30pm: The Masked Singer
- 8pm: No Time To Die
- 11.05pm: ITV News
- 11.20pm: Premiership Rugby Union Highlights
- 12.20am: Made In Britain
Channel 4
- 9.30am: Sunday Brunch
- 12.30pm: The Simpsons
- 1.50pm: The Bridge On The River Kwai
- 5.05pm: Channel 4 News
- 5.15pm: Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
- 7.40pm: The Great New Year Bake Off
- 9pm: Taskmaster New Year’s Treat
- 10pm: Big Fat Quiz Of The Year
- 11.55pm: Sean Lock: Keep It Light
- 12.50am: The Last Leg Of The Year
Channel 5
- 11.05am: Seven Brides For Seven Brothers
- 1.15pm: Singin’ In The Rain
- 3.25pm: Footloose
- 5.40pm: Dirty Dancing
- 7.30pm: World’s Strongest Man: The Final
- 9pm: Motorhoming With Merton & Webster
- 10pm: Road House
- 12.15am: Swayze: The Demons & The Dance
If you’re looking forward to welcoming in the New Year while curling up on the sofa to watch some cosy content, there’s plenty available for you to watch.
