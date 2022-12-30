GWENT could be welcoming in the New Year under a blanket of rain after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

The organisation have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in South Wales between midnight and 9pm tomorrow, December 31.

It has been warned that flooding to homes and businesses is 'likely'.

Officials are expecting the weather to bring some surface water flooding and travel disruption.

Bus and train services will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer.

There could also be a chance of spray and flooding on the roads.