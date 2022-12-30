A DRINK-DRIVER was caught after he failed to stop for police in Newport city centre during a Christmas crackdown.

Civil engineer James Feeney, 32, drove down a bus lane and through a red light before he was chased by officers and arrested.

Prosecutor Kevin Withey told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The police were carrying out random stop checks at Queensway in Newport on Saturday, December 10, as part of a Christmas drink-driving campaign.

“At around 9.30am the defendant ignored a signal for him to stop.

“He drove away down a bus lane and through a red light.

“Officers were obviously concerned, got in a vehicle and the defendant was stopped on Stow Hill.

“Despite it being 9.30 in the morning it was clear to them that the defendant was under the influence.

“He told them he had stopped drinking at 2am, some seven hours before.

“The defendant was co-operative following his arrest.”

Feeney, of Claremont, Newport, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Feeney had no previous convictions.

Darren Bishop, representing the defendant, said: “He is very remorseful in terms of what happened that day.”

The court heard that Feeney was unsure what impact his conviction would have on his employment.

Presiding justice John Jones told the defendant: “You were over the limit, you failed to stop for the police, drove down a bus lane and through a red light.”

Feeney was banned from driving for 20 months.

He was fined £323 and ordered to pay a £129 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The applied to go on a drink-driving rehabilitation course run by the Institute of Advanced Motorists which will reduce the length of his disqualification by 152 days if completed.