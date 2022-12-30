TESCO has announced that it will be bringing back its popular Kids Eat Free scheme in its 312 cafés across the UK.

The scheme has been running since Boxing Day and will continue until January 6, 2023.

How to get a free kids meal at Tesco cafes

Tesco cafes will be offering one free Kids Hot Meal Deal, Kids Breakfast or Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix deal with each item bought by an adult from as little as 60p when showing their Clubcard at the till.

Popular kids menu items include beans or avocado on toast, fish fingers, baked chicken goujons or a sandwich.

Main meals all include a vegetable side dish and the sandwich pick n mix includes a piece of fresh fruit.

Tesco brings back its Kids Eat Free scheme from Boxing Day (Image: Tesco)

Kids Eat Free is part of Tesco’s work to help customers save money during the Christmas season and help families provide children with a balanced meal.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “We are pleased to bring back our Kids Eat Free initiative in Tesco Cafés, offering a little extra support over the Christmas holidays. We want to help parents and carers to provide children with nutritious food – saving them some money at a time when budgets are tighter than ever. Children can get a balanced meal and hopefully get into the Christmas spirit too."

Anna Taylor, executive director of the food foundation said: “It’s great to see Tesco supporting families in this way, particularly at such an important time of year. We know that the cost-of-living crisis has put increased pressure on vulnerable households, so the ability for parents and carers to get a free meal in so many communities across the country is very welcome. Hunger doesn’t take a holiday, so it’s vital that both the government and businesses act to support families as we head into what will be a very challenging Winter for many.”

James Toop, CEO of youth-led campaigning organisation Bite Back 2030 added: “It’s a critical time for the health of young people. The cost of living crisis is impacting families' and making it much harder to afford the nutritious food children need to thrive. Tesco’s offer of a free hot balanced meal is offering support for families in a healthier way.”

“Our next generation needs our support now more than ever, commented Elaine Hindal, CEO of the British Nutrition Foundation. The guarantee of one free nutritious meal per day this Christmas season will provide reassurance to so many disadvantaged communities.”