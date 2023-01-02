WITH Christmas over for another year many of us are wondering when we should be taking our Christmas tree and decorations down.

There's no right or wrong answer and given the miserable couple of years we have all had to endure due to the coronavirus pandemic, if you wanted to keep your home feeling festive a little longer we won't judge!

However, according to tradition there is a 'right time' to do this to take down your festive decorations.

When should I take down my Cristmas tree?

Twelfth Night is often seen as the standard time to take your decorations down.

The Christian tradition dates back to the 4th century and marks the end of Christmas and the Eve of the Epiphany.

Taking your decorations down before the end of the standard festive season is often believed to be bad luck by many people.

Equally, leaving your decorations up after this date is also thought to bring bad luck.

Advent is a four week celebration of the Christmas season which ends on the Twelfth Night, which dictates that you should take your decorations down on January 5.

The Church of England celebrates Twelfth Night on 5th January, and the season of Epiphany from 6th January to 2nd February. However, some mark 6th January as Twelfth Night, counting the 12 days after Christmas Day, which is where the confusion stems from.