CHOOSING a baby name can be a very difficult decision for parents, and with the New Year now having arrived some trends will emerge on what popular choices there will be.

With this in mind the baby product supplier, Bella Baby, has picked out some recent popular baby names you could give your child in 2023.

Speaking on the topic they said: "There is a beauty in choosing a popular name for your baby as there is a reason why it is popular and it may not be a bad thing that your child will eventually grow up being happily associated to this reason.

"Whether it's through popular culture or even just that it has a beautiful meaning behind it."

Bella Baby used data from the ONS and BabyNames.com to pull together the list.

Some popular baby names include Olivia, Ava and Noah (Image: Canva)

Popular name options for girls

Olivia

Olivia is a name with English origins. It was derived from the male name, Oliver, which is a derivation of the old Norse name, Áleifr. Contrary to popular belief, it is not related to olives or the olive tree.

Emma

The name Emma is primarily a female name of Latin origin that means Universal. Emma is often used as a name on its own or as the diminutive form of Emily.

Amelia

The name Amelia is primarily a female name of Latin origin that means Work. Amelia is a name with Latin origins.

Sophia

The name Sophia is primarily a female name of Greek origin that means Wisdom.

Ava

The name Ava is primarily a female name of English origin that means To Breathe, To Live.

Isabella

The name Isabella is primarily a female name of Italian origin that means God Is My Oath.

Luna

The name Luna is primarily a female name of Italian origin that means The Moon.

Mia

The name Mia is primarily a female name of English origin that means Of The Sea Or Bitter.

Evelyn

The name Evelyn is primarily a female name of English origin that means Beautiful Bird.

Charlotte

The name Charlotte is primarily a female name of French origin that means Free.

Popular name options for boys

Liam

The name Liam is primarily a male name of Irish origin that means With Gilded Helmet.

Oliver

The name Oliver is primarily a male name of English origin that means Descendant Of The Ancestor.

READ MORE: 100 rarest baby names in the UK revealed

Noah

The name Noah is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means Rest, Peace.

Elijah

The name Elijah is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means My God Is Yahweh.

Mateo

The name Mateo is primarily a male name of Spanish origin that means Gift Of God.

Lucas

The name Lucas is primarily a male name of Latin origin that means From Lucania, Italy.

Levi

The name Levi is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means Joined In Harmony.

Leo

The name Leo is primarily a male name of Latin origin that means Lion.

Asher

The name Asher is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means Blessed, Happy.

James

The name James is primarily a gender-neutral name of Hebrew origin that means Supplanter.