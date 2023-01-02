A WELSH mum ditched working ten hour shifts in a factory and a life of debt to become a social media influencer and business woman.

Hayley Townsend, from Blackwood, didn't even have a social media account three years ago, but after being faced with losing her home she took the plunge and went online.

The 36-year-old says she has made six figures in eighteen months after joining Instagram.

She runs her own online business named Reminiscence and sells beauty products through network marketing.

She said: “Three years ago I was working 10 hour a day shifts in a factory. I was a single mum who was up to my eyeballs in debt.

“I came across this girl and she was using her social media. I never even posted a story or had an account.

Hayley has built a successful instagram business. Picture: Hayley Townsend.

“I had no confidence, but thought I've got nothing to lose and went full force into it. Now it has changed my life, so I quit my job and I now do this full time.

“I have made a lot of money and made six figures in eight months. However, it fluctuates all the time as it depends how much work you put in, and not everybody gets to that level.

“I worked extremely hard to get where I am and it’s the best thing I have ever done.”

Hayley Townsend (Image: Hayley Townsend)

Some of the beauty products Mrs Townsend sells through her reminiscience business on instagram. Picture: Hayley Townsend

Not only has the mother of two built a successful online business, but she is now building a community on TikTok and is known for her quirky and comedic videos showing Welsh culture to outsiders.

Mrs Townsend now wants to put Wales on the map on the popular social media platform and sees a future of bringing a shop to TikTok as well as continuing with her Welsh themed videos.

She likes to be herself on the platform and has since gained over eighteen thousand followers since joining the app during the coronavirus lockdown.

She added: “I have gained almost 20k viewers in six months, it's gone crazy. I do these Welsh skits where I do welsh comedy and they always do well.

“I love building a community on there, my goal is to build up to 100k - I will be amazed.

“Being on TikTok is more of a lifestyle thing. I am a busy mam, my house is not always clean and I go on in my dressing going as I am being very real and that’s the sort of content that works for me.

“There are not many Welsh TikTokers around and we need more, most of my followers are Welsh and I want to put Wales on the map with my content.”