A NEWPORT jewellers was broken into and burgled on Boxing Day.

A man is in custody over the incident which is alleged to have happened on Boxing Day.

Warren James Jewellers in the Kingsway Shopping Centre was broken into on Boxing Day morning. A 45-year-old man being arrested in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus: "We received a report of a burglary in Newport after Warren James Jewellers was broken into at around 6am on Monday, December 26.

"A 45-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"He was later charged with these offences and remanded into custody after he appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 28.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200430683.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."