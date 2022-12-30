IT WON'T be long before Love Island is back on our screens as Winter Love Island was officially confirmed earlier this year.

The show will return with a host of new islanders hoping to meet the one.

However, this year’s shows will look a little different as ITV has announced a series of changes to the rules. It is hoped that these changes will ensure islanders are fully supported throughout the show.

Changes to Love Island rules

Extended measures have been introduced to protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media which have seen past islanders become the target of online attacks, hate and even death threats.

To help prevent this, participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show. Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the Villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

Previously family and friends would run the social media accounts of the islanders while they were in the villa, sharing images and encouraging viewers to vote.

Alongside this, ahead of entering the Villa, Islanders will also receive guidance and training around mutually respectful behaviour in relationships. They will be offered resource links to read up on, in advance of meeting their fellow Islanders, to help them identify negative behaviours in relationships and understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour.

ITV said: “Contributors on the show continue to be offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions.”

Prior to appearing on the popular reality show, hopeful Islanders will also watch a video fronted by the show’s Executive Producer and Head of Welfare, interviewing former Islanders about their experiences on the show.

The video will include details on the two-week period before they enter the Villa, how to cope with being filmed 24/7, the interaction they will have with producers in the Villa, the support provided to family members, dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.

Dr Paul Litchfield said: “The Duty of Care arrangements for Love Island continue to evolve in the light of advances in scientific knowledge and awareness of the pressures young people face in establishing healthy relationships.

“That culture of continuous improvement ensures that Islanders are well placed to benefit from their experience of participating in one of the UK’s most popular TV shows.”

Full welfare support offered to Islanders

A full overview of the welfare service offered to Islanders includes:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show

Love Island will return in the New Year, airing on ITV2 and ITVX.