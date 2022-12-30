THE festive season is not even over yet, but some people are already thinking about next year - with one Tredegar restaurant already booked up for Christmas Day 2023.

Most of us have already emptied our bank accounts on presents, snacks, and food to prepare for this Christmas.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit the country, preparing for next Christmas is the last thing on our minds.

But the Tredegar Arms in Morgan Street, Tredegar, is already fully booked for December 25 next year.

Bartender Ben Rees said: “It has just been mental here really, we get the same regulars and new people every year, and we get people travelling from around the UK and even abroad to us.

“We served between 90 to 120 people this year, it was really busy as in Tredegar we are well known as well by our regulars and they just keep on coming back.

“It’s brilliant with covid being just about over, its nice to see business booming and its great that people want to come back here.”