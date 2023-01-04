A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PATRICK DONOVAN, 32, of Brickyard Lane, Newport, was banned from driving for three years for riding a motorcycle with a cannabis derivative in his blood on May 12, 2022.

He was fined £384 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.

ELLIS CHAPMAN, 26, of Manley Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn-Avenue on June 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEFAN TONY CLARKE, 29, of Brynwern, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEIGHTON THOMAS HEALAN, 44, of Cambrian Grove, Marshfield, Newport, was ordered to pay £615 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn-Avenue on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

GREGORY ROSS JARRETT, 43, of Marlborough Road, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Newport Road, Llantarnam, on July 7, 2022.

LEWIS COLSTON BAILEY, 34, of Clos Llyswen, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £552 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monnow Way, Bettws, on August 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY WILLIAM NICHOLAS, 42, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorbike without insurance on Lower Bridge Street on August 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIRAK MULUGETA, 29, of Potter Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 Queensway on June 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARKAWT AHMAD MAHMOUD, 37, of Brake Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Wharf Road on August 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.