A MAN has been missing for nearly 24 hours, and now the police are appealing for help finding him.

Alexandra Mcpartland was last seen around 10pm last night, December 29, leaving his home in Rydyfelin, Pontypridd.

Now people are concerned about the 34-year-old, who comes from Treforest.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Alexandra Mcpartland, was last seen around 10pm last night, December 29, leaving his home address in Shakespeare Rise in Rydyfelin.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact us referencing 2200433739."