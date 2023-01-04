LAST year has been one of change for Newport - with the new market among welcome additions to the city.

At the start of 2022, we ran a story outlining all the exciting projects being undertaken in the city.

Now, at the start of another year, we have decided to take a look back at how they have progressed.

Newport Market

The ribbon was cut at Newport's ambitious indoor market redevelopment on March 17 this year.

The £6.5-to-£7 million redevelopment of the market by Loft Co was celebrated with an opening for traders, media and invited guests ahead of the official opening for the public on Saturday, March 19.

The market was officially opened by Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd who said it was “an exciting time for Newport” as she cut the ribbon.

Speaking to the Argus after the official opening, Cllr Mudd said: “I am delighted with it [the market redevelopment].

"I think it is a really good model of what we can do with partnerships.”

New leisure centre

Newport council has agreed to pay costs of around £1.2 million up front for the demolition of Newport Centre, after costs of clearing the current site have spiralled.

Plans for a new seven-storey building on the site of Newport Centre were submitted by Newport City Council and Coleg Gwent. It will be for educational use, in addition to having shops, restaurants, offices and a hotel.

At a cabinet meeting in November, however, leader of the council Cllr Jane Mudd said that the cost of demolishing the current Newport Centre had risen over and above the original estimate.

The rise in costs has been attributed to “market instability and rapid inflation”.

Mercure Hotel

Newport's newest hotel, which dominates the city’s skyline, opened its doors on May 13 – with rooms starting from £79.

After years of work – partially delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the former Chartist Tower office space has now been transformed into a 135-bedroom four-star hotel.

The Mercure Hotel, which is being operated by Interstate Hotels, was given the green light by council planning bosses in June 2018, and nearly four years later, is now open for business today.

The building is also home to the Argus.

Railway footbridge

A footbridge in Newport city centre may not open to the public until later this year as supply issues hamper work.

The new bridge, which connects Devon Place and Queensway, was installed late in 2021, after planning permission was granted in early 2020.

It will replace the subway and, after being installed in December 2021, the bridge was due to open in 2022.

However, Newport City Council are experiencing supply chain issues with materials which have delayed the opening.

Transporter Bridge visitor centre

The long-awaited building of a new visitor centre and repair work at Newport Transporter Bridge took a step forward in August.

The proposals will see the existing visitor centre replaced with a modern, bigger one, designed to be contemporary, while also reflecting the area’s industrial history and architecture.

However, the two main contractors hired entered administration, meaning the contracts had to be retendered – pushing the costs of the project up from £11.9 million to £16.9 million.

Bethel Community Church

June 16 last year marked four years since a major fire gutted a church and former nightclub in Newport city centre.

On June 16, 2018, a fire started in the former Zanzibar club on Stow Hill, which quickly spread to the neighbouring Bethel Community Church.

While the emergency services were quickly scrambled to the scene to fight the blaze, the fire had caused a great deal of damage to both buildings, completely gutting them.

In the initial years that followed, the shells of both buildings stood empty, a sad reminder of carnage caused in just a few short hours.

It was hoped that the modern facilities inside what is a historic building will be fully operational by the end of 2022.

