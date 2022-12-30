Live

Person pronounced dead at Gilfach train station, Bargoed

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A person has been pronounced dead at the scene of Gilfach Train Station, Bargoed.
  • The police are dealing with an incident at Gilfach Train Station, Bargoed.
  • Public are warned to avoid the area.

