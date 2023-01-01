THE members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club can always be relied upon to bring us amazing images from across our area.

Here is the latest selection from the club.

To join, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook and get sharing your pictures.

A blackbird, pictured by Gareth Mayers.

Lyn Williams caught this sunset.

Kelly Collier took this picture at Newport Wetlands.

Lindsay Williams took this dramatic photo.

Nathan Edwards took this picture of swans.

Nathan Spokes took this image of the Moon.

This frosty picture was taken by Nicola Gapper.

Matthew Morris took this picture at the River Usk.