A DRUG addict with a “vast” list of criminal convictions going back a quarter of a century has been given a second chance to go clean.

Shujer Hussain, 42, was before Newport Magistrates’ Court for shoplifting make-up and shampoo worth nearly £275 from Boots and Superdrug.

The goods taken were recovered following the offences that were committed in the city on December 29

Hussain, of Capel Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to theft and being in breach of post sentence supervision after being jailed for 16 weeks earlier in the year.

Kevin Withey, prosecuting, said: “The defendant has a truly vast list of previous convictions.

“They go back a quarter of a century.”

Darren Bishop, representing Hussain, admitted his client’s criminal record was “atrocious”.

He told the court: “These aren’t the most serious of offences but it’s the number of previous convictions which are the aggravating features here today.”

Mr Bishop asked the court to defer sentence to allow the defendant the opportunity get treatment with the Gwent & Drug Alcohol Service (GDAS).

“When he’s not in prison he’s a person who commits crime to fund his drug addiction,” his lawyer added.

“He’s clearly a person who needs help.

“Instead of a short jail sentence where he would be released halfway through, I would urge the court to give him the opportunity to try and break the chain.”

Presiding justice John Jones told Hussain: “Instead of you going to prison, coming out of prison, going back into prison, I’m going to give you the chance to try and break the cycle.

“I have to say though you are going to have to up your game but this is an opportunity for you.”

Hussain’s sentence was adjourned to March 24 on condition that he attend all GDAS and probation appointments in the interim.