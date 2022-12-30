THIS New Year's Eve won't just be the end of 2022 - it'll be the end of the line for two Newport nightclubs.

Bloc and Blind Tiger in Cambrian Road have announced they will be closing their doors on January 1.

The site has been the location of a nightclub for many years, with Bloc opened at the former site of the Courtyard 16 months ago, in August.

The two venues are planning a final New Year’s Eve event tomorrow evening, for party-goers to enjoy the venue for one final time before it closes on January 1.

In a statement on social media the club said the following: “We would like to thank each and everyone of you for your continued support over the last nine years.

“As of the first of January, Bloc and Blind Tiger will be permanently closed, we would like to welcome you to our last ever party at Bloc and Blind Tiger to end 2022 in style.

“Thank you to everyone that has made it possible to continue with the nightclub industry after the devastation that the covid-19 pandemic has caused.”

The news has been met with sadness by owner of nearby Vibez nightclub Jack Barrister.

“It’s a sad day for Newport nightlife, as having more clubs is only good for the city and attracting more people from other areas," he said.

Jack Barrister (Image: Jack Barrister)

Jack Barrister was a regular visitor to Bloc and is saddened of its closure. Picture: Jack Barrister

“I used to go to the club as I liked it a lot, I would go there then Mojos, Greyhound and Viva De Cuba so I hope something else opens soon.”

DJs who have played at the Bloc nightclub have also expressed their devastation at the news of the venue closing its doors.

Phil Rowlands, known as K0ncept added: “It pains me to write but New Year's Eve will be the last time Blind Tiger will be open.

“All good things come to an end and I can say it was the best thing, to all the staff, current and previous, to all the DJs thank you.

Bloc Newport (Image: Bloc Newport)

Final event of Bloc will be tomorrow evening. Picture: Bloc Newport

“There are no plans for what is happening with Blind Tiger as it stands, so this Saturday will be the last chance for people to come to Blind Tiger for one last time.”