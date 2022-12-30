TWO cars were involved in a crash on the M4 at Newport on Thursday afternoon.

Gwent Police received reports of the crash on the eatbound carriageway at junction 28 at around 12.30pm yesterday, December 29. One lane was closed following the crash.

No one is thought to be injured.

The crash caused heavy congestion in both directions, back to and junction 29 for the A48(M) heading eastbound and to junction 26 for Malpas on the westbound carriageway.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 near junction 28 eastbound at around 12.30pm on Thursday 29 December.

“Officers attended and the collision involved two cars. No injuries were reported.”