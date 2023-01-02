A DRUNKEN woman kneed a police officer in the groin after being thrown out of a pub for “picking fights with people”.

Lucy Indge, 25, assaulted PC Nathan Ford after he and colleagues had been called to investigate trouble in Abergavenny town centre on Saturday, December 10.

“At around 9.30pm the publican of a pub on Frogmore Street had flagged down the officers and told them he was having problem with a female customer which transpired was this client,” prosecutor Kevin Withey said.

“He said she had been misbehaving under the influence of alcohol.

“The defendant had been picking fights with people in the pub, been verbally abusive to staff and kicked a window.

“When the officers approached her, she was so drunk they offered to take her home.

“The defendant then kicked a woman who told officers she did not wish to make a complaint.”

Mr Withey added: “She was taken to a police car where she started kicking the window of the vehicle, causing damage.

“The defendant then kneed the police officer in the groin and her legs had to be tied.

“The officers couldn’t take her into custody in the police car so a van with a cage was called for and she was driven to Newport Central police station.

“When she was sober the defendant was interviewed and told officers she had been drinking and claimed she had no recollection of the events.”

Indge, of Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

She has no previous convictions, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Victoria Maud, representing Indge, told the court her client had previously ran her own business and had employed four staff.

Her lawyer said of the incident: “She simply lost it.”

The court also heard that the defendant suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and has a borderline personality disorder.

Indge’s sentence was adjourned to January 20 and she was granted bail.