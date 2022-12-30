A PERSON has been pronounced dead at Gilfach Fargoed station, Bargoed.

British Transport Police attended the scene following reports of a casualty on the tracks, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called to Gilfach Fargoed station at 1.28pm on 30 December.

Gwent Police warned the public to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Gilfach Fargoed station at 1.28pm on 30 December following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”