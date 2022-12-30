ARMED police were mobilised this afternoon after a teenager was reported making threats to kill with a knife.
The Blaenavon man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
The 18-year-old remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a call regarding a disturbance at an address in Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon at around 12.40pm on Friday, December 30.
“Officers attended, along with specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, after receiving a report that a man was making threats to others while holding a knife.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article