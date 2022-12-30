ARMED police were mobilised this afternoon after a teenager was reported making threats to kill with a knife.

The Blaenavon man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

The 18-year-old remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a call regarding a disturbance at an address in Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon at around 12.40pm on Friday, December 30.

“Officers attended, along with specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, after receiving a report that a man was making threats to others while holding a knife.”