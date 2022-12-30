A NUMBER of people from across Gwent have been named in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

The awards are dished out at the end of every year to recognise those who have gone above and beyond in their service to society. This is the first set of honours to be announced since King Charles took up the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Nurse Nancy Thomas - who earned the nickname ‘Super Nan’ for her tireless work during the Covid-19 pandemic - was among them, being awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Receiving an MBE was Helen Humphrey, from Cwmbran. The 57-year-old, who was previously McDonald’s first female vice-president for operations, has been given the accolade for services to women in sports leadership.

Former chairwoman of the Welsh Sports Association, she also set up McDonalds UK Women's Leadership Network and the Women's Leadership Development Programme, and is also a trustee and mentor to the chief executive of Torfaen Leisure Trust.

Ms Humphrey was also a Business Advisor to Vi-ability, a social enterprise set up in 2009 to tackle commercially unsustainable football clubs and youth disengagement from education – which was named UK Social Enterprise of the Year in 2016 – and also served as chairwoman of the Sports Wales Advisory Group, and board director of Hockey Wales. During the covid-19 pandemic she volunteered at a vaccination centre.

Among those awarded an OBE are Philip Fiander, who has been handed the honour for voluntary and charitable services in Wales.

Philip Fiander

Last year we reported how Mr Fiander, who worked for the Wales Council for Voluntary Action for more than 20 years, had taken on a half marathon for the first time in 28 years – aged 64. Mr Fiander had been inspired to take on the challenge after his brother survived a heart attack.

Another awarded an OBE was Sian Stockham, of Abergavenny.

Sian Stockham. Picture: Unison

Ms Stockham is the member of Wales on the National Executive Council of public services trade union UNISON, and has been given the honour for political and public service.

Andrew John Rose, of Caerphilly, who is the director of the National Lottery Community Fund Wales, has also been awarded an OBE for services to civil society.

Andrew John Rose

Also awarded an OBE was Felicity Bennee, from Abergavenny, who is deputy director and co-chairwoman of the Welsh Technical Advisory Group. She was granted the honour for public service.

Others in Wales to receive honours include Wales women captain Sophie Ingle, who has received an OBE for services to football, as has the director of Wales’ Test, Trace, and Protect Service Jo-Anne Daniels. MPs Chris Bryant and Julian Lewis have both been knighted for political and public service.

Welsh secretary David Davies said: “I am inspired by the invaluable work of the many people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised on the New Year Honours List.

“It is fantastic to see Welsh recipients from a wide range of backgrounds being recognised. I am thrilled that their commitment to their communities, sport and health services has been commended.

“I would like to congratulate all recipients being honoured and thank them for their incredible work.”