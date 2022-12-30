A 79-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Blackwood.

The assault occurred in High Street, Blackwood at around 3pm on Thursday, December 29.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 35-year-old man from the Cardiff area has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The Cardiff man has been released on conditional bail.

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gwent Police said: “If you have any information or believe you may be able to help our investigation, please call 101, or DM us quoting 2200433334.”