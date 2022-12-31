In 2022 we've bid farewell to many famous faces and beloved stars.

From musical legends Meat Loaf and Ronnie Spector to comedy icon Barry Cryer and even royalty as Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away.

We've taken the opportunity to honour those famous names we've lost this year.

Joan Copeland

The Broadway actress died on January 4 aged 99 in her home in New York City.

Copeland was a famed soap opera star and sister of playwriter Arthur Miller, of which Joan acted in many of his plays.

Plus, she was also briefly sister-in-law to Marilyn Monroe when the star married Arthur.

Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier. (PA)

The legendary actor, Sidney Poitier passed away aged 94 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia, and prostate cancer.

Poitier was the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar and is most known for his roles in The Defiant Ones, In the Heat of the Night, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and Lilies of the Field.

Bob Saget

Bob Saget. (PA)

The stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget shocked the world when he died suddenly aged just 65.

Saget died on January 9 due to a head injury, and he was most known for his role in Full House.

Gary Waldhorn

Gary Waldhorn. (PA)

The Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn died aged 78 on January 11.

He was best known for playing councillor David Horton in every episode of the comedy sitcom which debuted in 1994, famously locking horns with the vicar played by Dawn French.

Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector. (PA)

The lead singer of iconic girl group Ronettes died following a short battle with cancer on January 12, aged 78.

Spector's family shared that she "lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face."

The Ronettes were known for it songs 'Baby I Love You' and 'Walking in the Rain'.

André Leon Talley

André Leon Talley. (PA)

The American fashion journalist, stylist, creative director, and editor-at-large of Vogue magazine, Andre Leon Talley passed away on January 18 aged 73.

The fashion icon was also the first African-American male creative director at Vogue and was known for his eye-catching style.

He was considered a trailblazer in the fashion world, using his time as creative director to bring more inclusivity on the runway, especially for Black models.

Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel. (PA)

French movie star Gaspard Ulliel died suddenly following a ski accident aged just 37 on January 19.

The actor was most known for his role in Hannibal Rising and Saint Laurent.

He will appear posthumously in Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series.

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf. (PA)

The iconic singer and actor, Meat Loaf passed away aged 74 on January 20.

The Bat Out Of Hell singer was a legend in the musical world, selling more than 65 million albums worldwide and winning multi Grammys, including Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song I'd Do Anything For Love.

In the statement from his family, they said: "From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"

Louie Anderson

Louie Anderson. (PA)

The actor and comedian died aged 68 following a battle with cancer on January 21.

He was most known for his role in Zach Galifianakis' comedy series Baskets as Mom Baskets.

Anderson won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and for his role as "Christine" in 2016.

Thierry Mugler

Thierry Mugler. (PA)

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler passed away on January 23 at the age of 73.

The iconic designer came to fame in 1980s and quickly became internationally love with his first haute couture collection in 1992.

He retired in the 2000s but returned in 2019 to design a dress for Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.

Barry Cryer

Barry Cryer. (PA)

Comedy legend Barry Cryer died aged 86 on January 27 and was known for working with some of the greatest British comedians.

This included Sir Bruce Forsyth, The Two Ronnies, Morecambe and Wise, as well as many more.

In a statement from Cryer's family, they said "He had a gift for friendship and a genius for putting people at their ease. Oh yes, and he made many people laugh. A lot."

Leonard Fenton

Leonard Fenton. (PA)

Leonard Fenton, the Eastenders actor died peacefully aged 95 on January 29.

The actor was most known for his role as friend of Dot Cotten, Dr Legg, in the iconic soap opera.

In a statement from Fenton's family they said: "He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end - a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."

Betty Davis

Funk singer Betty Davis died aged 77 on February 9 in her home in Pennsylvania.

The singer was most known for her hit songs ' Anti-Love Song' and was also briefly married to musician Miles Davis.

Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman. (PA

Director and producer Ivan Reitman passed away on February 12 aged 75 peacefully in his sleep.

The filmmaker was most known as the director of loved movies Ghostbusters, Twins, Stripes, and much more.

In a statement from Reitmans family, they said: "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

Jamal Edwards

Jamal Edwards. (PA)

Music entrepreneur and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards died aged just 31 on February 20.

Edwards helped launched the careers of many music icons, including Ed Sheeran, Dave, Jessie J, and many more.

Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards and Loose Woman star shared a message with social media saying: "Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Mark Lanegan

Mark Lanegan. (PA)

Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman and Queens of the Stone Age member died aged 57 on February 22.

Last year, he was in hospital for months after contracting Covid, and was put into a medically-induced coma, however, no cause of death was given.

In a statement from his social media it said: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley [Brien]."

Anna Karen

Anna Karen. (PA)

Eastenders and On the Buses actress Anna Karen, died aged 85 on February 22.

The star tragically died in a house fire in her home in East London.

She was most known for her role as Olive in the comedy series On the Buses but also starred in many Carry On Films.

Sally Kellerman

Sally Kellerman. (PA)

M*A*S*H star Oscar nominee Sally Kellerman died aged 84 on February 24.

The actress played the role of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan and had a career that spanned over 60 years.

Shirley Hughes

Shirley Hughes. (PA)

The children's author died aged 94 on February 25 following a short illness according to her family.

Shirley Huges was most known for her series of books 'Alfie' and 'Dogger' which was first published in 1977 about a little boy who loses his stuffed dog toy, went on to win her the Kate Greenaway Medal.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne. (PA)

The legendary Australian Cricket player, Shane Warne, sadly passed away on March 4 from a suspected heart attack.

He died aged 52 and was most known for his successful career in the sport and his time commenting on the sport.

Warne was one the greatest in the game and was loved by fans across the world, many shared their thoughts and love for the player.

Lynda Baron

Lynda Baron. (PA)

Actress Lynda Baron died aged 82 on March 7 and was most known for her role as Auntie Mabel in the children's show Come Outside.

Baron also stared in Open All Hours alongside Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason.

Her agent Donna French shared the news saying "She was a wonderful actress and a great friend. Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations."

Maggie Fox

Cornonation Street and Shameless actress Maggie Fox died on March 21, following a "sudden accident".

The news was shared by Fox's comedy partner Sue Ryding who said: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService.

"Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her.

"We are still all in a state of shock as this was very sudden following an accident. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken."

Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins. (PA)

Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins died aged 50 on March 25 whilst on tour in South America.

The sad news was shared in a statement on Twitter from the band saying: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time."

Tom Parker

Tom Parker. (PA)

The Wanted's Tom Parker passed away on March 30 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Tom's wife Kelsey shared the news in a statement saying:

"Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end."

Estelle Harris

Estelle Harris. (PA)

Actress Estelle Harris passed away on April 2 in her California home.

The actress was well known for her range of performances such as Estelle Costanza in Seinfeld and the voice of Mrs Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.

June Brown

June Brown (PA)

Eastenders legend June Brown passed away aged 95 on April 4.

The veteran actress portrayed the much-loved Dot Cotton on the BBC soap for more than three decades.

Her family said she had died “very peacefully” at her home.

Bobby Rydell

Bobby Rydell. (PA)

The singer and actor Bobby Rydell died aged 79 on April 5.

The rock and roll heartthrob died due to complications from pneumonia at a hospital in a suburb of his hometown of Philadelphia.

He was most known for his roles in The Red Skelton Show and Bye Birdie.

David McKee

David Mckee. (PA)

Children's author and illustrator David McKee died aged 87 on April 7 surrounded by his family.

The author was most known for writing the Mr. Benn and Elmer the Elephants series.

In a statement from his published Andersen Press they said “All at Andersen Press hope his spirit lives on for many more generations through his joyful, heartfelt stories.”

Gilbert Gottfried

Gilbert Gottfried. (PA)

Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and stand-up comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, died aged 67 on April 12.

He passed away from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart and was well known for his role in Aladdin.

Melanie Clark Pullen

Eastenders star Melanie Clark Pullen died aged 46 on April 13 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress portrayed Pauline Fowler’s niece Mary Flaherty in the long-running soap.

Eastenders fans paid tribute to the actress and former EastEnders co-star Andrew Lynford tweeted: “How sad to hear we have lost one of the gang. RIP dear Melanie.”

Ann Davies

Ann Davies. (PA)

Eastender And Doctor Who star Ann Davies has passed away at the age of 87 on April 28.

The 87-year-old who was married to The Good Life star Richard Briers will be “very much missed” by her daughters, Lucy Briers of ITV’s Endeavour and Katie.

Her agent, Barry Langford confirmed the news on social media that his client of 34 years had sadly passed away.

Naomi Judd

Naomi Judd. (PA)

American country music singer Naomi Judd passed away aged 76 on May 1.

The news was confirmed by her daughters Ashley and Wynonna who said: "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public."

She rose to fame as part of the country music duo, The Judds.

Dennis Waterman

Dennis Waterman. (PA)

Dennis Waterman, the star of popular TV shows like The Sweeney and New Tricks, died aged 74 on May 8.

The English actor, born in Clapham, London passed away on Sunday afternoon his family have said.

A statement said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain."

He died with his wife Pam at his side, they said.

Fred Ward

Fred Ward (PA)

Actor Fred Ward died aged 79 on May 8 after the star's rep Ron Hofmann, said: “I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 79."

The actor was best known for starring in Short Cuts and Tremors.

Robin Parkinson

Robin Parkinson. (PA)

Actor Robin Parkinson, who was best known for his role as Monsieur Ernest Leclerc in the sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo!, died at the age of 92 on May 10.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said: “Robin Parkinson, actor, known for ‘Allo ‘Allo and as the voice of Button Moon, has died peacefully at the age of 92 with his wife and daughters by his side.”

His career spanned more than four decades in film, theatre and television including a number of TV series such as Girls About Town, The Many Wives Of Patrick, The Young Ones and Rising Damp.

Kay Mellor

Kay Mellor. (PA)

Creator of hit shows Fat Friends, The Syndicate and Band of Gold, Kay Mellor died on May 15 aged 71.

The sad news was shared by her TV production company, Rollem Productions, who said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15th May 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta. (PA)

Hollywood actor Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep aged 67 on May 26.

Known for his appearances in Goodfellas, Something Wild, Field of Dreams and more recently The Many Saints of Newmark.

Liotta sudden passing shocked fans and fellow actor Lorraine Bracco who played Karen Friedman Hill in Goodfellas, said she was “shattered” to hear the “terrible news” about her former co-star.

Alan White

Alan White. (PA)

The Yes drummer Alan White passed away on May 26 aged 72 after a short illness.

The drummer also performed on John Lennon’s Imagine and the news of his passing was shared by his wife Gigi on White’s Facebook page.

Writing: “Alan White, our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 72 at his Seattle-area home on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness.

"Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; bandmate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him."

Andy Fletcher

Andy Fletcher. (PA)

Decpeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher died suddenly aged 60 on May 26.

The news of the sudden passing was shared on social by the band who said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

“Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Lester Piggot

Lester Piggot. (PA)

Nine-time Derby winner Lester Piggot passed away aged 86 on May 29.

Piggott rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948 when just 12 years of age, and his last win came with Palacegate Jack at the same Merseyside track in 1994, a few weeks short of his 59th birthday.

Confirming the sad news was Piggot’s son-in-law, Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, who told the PA news agency: “Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning.

“I really don’t wish to add much more than that at this stage, although Maureen will be making a statement later.

Aideen Kennedy

Aideen Kennedy (PA)

TV presenter and journalist Aideen Kennedy died aged 43 on June 19 following a terminal illness.

Writing on Twitter on Friday, she asked her followers to “keep an eye out” for her children, Jacob and Eva, whom she described as the “kindest, sweetest most thoughtful kiddies”.

She posted a photo of the youngsters along with a picture of a card they made for her, which read: “To Mummy, I hope you get well soon. I love you loads.”

Frank Williams

Dad's Army star Frank Williams died aged 90 on June 27 after news of his death was announced on Facebook on Sunday, with a message saying: “So sorry to say that our beloved friend, colleague and actor Frank Williams passed away this morning."

The actor was best known for his role as Reverend Timothy Farthing in the BBC sitcom.

Dame Deborah James

Dame Deborah James (PA)

Dame Deborah James died aged 40 from bowel cancer on June 28.

Known as BowelBabe, James was the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C and in her final weeks she raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.

In her final wish she asked fans to: "find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo- it could just save your life."

Jasmine Burkitt

Jasmine Burkitt (PA)

BBC reality TV Jasmine Burkitt died aged 28 on June 29 after the news was shared by her fiance Lewis Burke on Facebook, saying: "She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I've ever known.

"I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I'll never be the same."

She was most known for appearing on BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World in 2010.

Mona Hammond

Mona Hammond died aged 91 on July 4 and was best known for her role playing Blossom Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders and her stint as Susu in Desmond's during the early 1990s.

The actress was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2005 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

James Caan

James Caan. (PA)

Actor James Caan who starred in The Godfather films died aged 82 on July 7.

The American actor, who was Oscar-nominated in 1973 for his performance as Sonny Corleone – the hot-headed on-screen son of Marlon Brando’s character as well as being well known for his role as Buddy's dad in Elf.

Tony Sirico

Tony Sirico (PA)

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the hit HBO show, died aged 79 on July 8.

The actor, who appeared in all six seasons of The Sopranos alongside James Gandolfini and Edie Falco, died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, in Florida.

A statement posted on Facebook by his brother Robert Sirico thanked fans for their condolences and asked for privacy following the news.

Monty Norman

Monty Norman (PA)

Composer Monty Norman, who wrote the theme for the James Bond films, died aged of 94 on July 11.

Norman began his career singing in big bands before forging a career writing for musicals and films such as Songbook, Poppy and Make Me An Offer.

A statement on his official website said: “It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness”.

Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump (PA)

Businesswoman and fashion designer Ivana Trump died aged 73 on July 14.

Ivana was the first wife of former US President Donald Trump and shared three children - Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric - with the businessman turned politician.

Paul Ryder

Paul Ryder (PA)

Bass player and founding member of Happy Mondays, Paul Ryder died on July 15.

He was the brother of frontman Shaun Ryder, who revealed the news on social media, and had only recently rejoined the band.

Announcing the news, Shaun Ryder posted on Twitter: "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning A true pioneer and legend."

Shonka Dukureh

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the movie 'Elvis' was found dead in her bedroom at her home in Nashville on July 21.

The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theatre degree from Fisk University in Nashville and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.

David Warner

David Warner. (PA)

Actor David Warner, who starred in films including Titanic, The Omen and the Star Trek franchise, died aged 80 from a cancer-related illness on July 24.

A statement from his family said: “He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

Paul Sorvino

Paul Sorvino (PA)

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino died aged 83 on July 25, his publicist confirmed to the PA news agency.

The actor played Paul Cicero in the classic 1990 crime film alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, as well as playing Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

Sorvino died on Monday from “natural causes” with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, having dealt with health issues over the past few years.

Bernard Cribbins

Bernard Cribbins (PA)

Legendary actor Bernard Cribbins OBE passed away at the age of 93 on July 28.

The veteran actor appeared in a host of classics from the Carry-On series, Doctor Who, The Railway Children, narrated The Wombles and had the hit song 'Right Said Fred'.

Cribbins’ agent, Gavin Barker Associates, said in a statement: “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols (PA)

Nichelle Nichols, who found fame as communications officer Lt Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, died at the age of 89 on July 30.

Her son, Kyle Johnson, said she died on Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico.

Johnson wrote on her official Facebook page on Sunday: “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away.

“Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.

“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”

Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake (PA)

Fashion design Issey Miyake died aged 84 on August 5 from liver cancer.

Miyake was most known for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces and defined an era in Japan’s modern history, reaching stardom in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who reached global fame by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West.

Miyake was well known as the designer behind Apple founder Steve Jobs’ trademark black turtleneck.

Dame Olivia Newton-John

Dame Olivia Newton-John (PA)

Star of Grease, Olivia Newton-John died aged 73 on August 8, the actress and singer was most known for her role as Sandy in the 1978 film which she stared alongside John Travolta.

The news was announced by her husband John Easterling who wrote: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

Adding: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Raymond Briggs

Raymond Briggs (PA)

Illustrator and author Raymond Briggs passed away aged 88 on August 9.

Briggs was most known for his popular books including The Snowman, Father Christmas, Fungus the Bogeyman and Ethel and Ernest.

Sharing the news, his family wrote: "We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news. Drawings from fans – especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio."

Adding: "He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life."

Darius Campbell Danesh

Darius Campbell Danesh (PA)

Pop Idol contestant and West End star Darius Campbell Danesh died aged 41 on August 11.

The singer and actor rose to fame on ITV talent show Popstars and Pop Idol 20 years ago.

Danesh came third on Pop Idol, following both singers Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2002.

Following his Pop Idol and Popstar appearances, he went on to become a West End star.

A statement released by his family, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office."

Anne Heche

PA (Image: PA)

Actress Anne Heche died on August 12 after her life support was turned off a car crash in LA.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital following the incident in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on August 5 and was found to have suffered “severe anoxic brain injury”.

The actor’s death was announced by her friend Nancy Davis on Instagram: "Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared."

Josephine Tewson

British stage and television actress Josephine Tewson died aged 91 on August 18.

Tewson, best-known for her roles in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine, “passed away peacefully”, her management said.

A tweet from Diamon Management said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson. Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the Age of 91.”

Best-known for her rolls in television sitcoms, she played Mrs H in Shelley, Liz Warden in Keeping Up Appearances and Miss Davenport in Last of the Summer Wine.

Bill Turnbull

Bill Turnbull (Image: PA)

Former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull died on Wednesday, August 31, aged 66, his family has said.

The TV presenter and journalist appeared on BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

A statement from his family said: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31st August."

Adding: "Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II (Image: PA)

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday, September 8, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

A statement confirming the news read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and plans are in motion for a host of national festivities in June to mark the occasion.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Gwyneth Powell

Gwyneth Powell (PA) (Image: PA)

Gwyneth Powell, who appeared in the BBC show Grange Hill died aged 76 on September 8, her agent has confirmed.

The actress played headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 and you might also recognise her from Channel 4’s comedy show Man Down.

In a statement on behalf of her family, her representative Matthew Lacey, said that Powell died “after complications following a major operation for a perforated colon”.

The statement added: “She passed away peacefully, with her husband (Alan Leith) and niece at her bedside.

“Gwyneth will be greatly missed by her adoring family and friends along with her many fans from multiple TV appearances.”

Harry Landis

Harry Landis, star of hit Channel 4 show Friday Night Dinner, passed away, aged 90 on September 12.

The sad news was confirmed by Landis’ agent Sharry Clark Artists on Facebook.

The firm said: "Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.

"Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner.

"It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP."

Henry Silva

Henry Silva (PA) (Image: PA)

American actor Henry Silva died at the age of 95 on September 14, his son confirmed.

Silva is best known for playing villains and tough guys in The Manchurian Candidate, Ocean’s Eleven and other films.

Scott Silva, Henry’s son, told Variety that his father died of natural causes on Wednesday at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

He played parts in films such as Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy, Jerry Lewis’ Cinderfella and Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai which saw him play a mobster in the 1999 release directed by one of his admirers, Jim Jarmusch.

Cherry Valentine/George Ward

Drag star George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, died age 28 (PA) (Image: PA)

The drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, died aged 28 on September 18.

He was well known for his appearance on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK before then launching a TV career and fronting the BBC documentary, Gypsy Queen And Proud.

A statement from his family said: “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.

“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.

“We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”

Dame Hilary Mantel

Dame Hilary Mantel (PA) (Image: PA)

Bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel died at the age of 70 on September 22.

Her publisher, HarperCollins described Dame Hilary as “one of the greatest English novelists of the century”.

A statement released by HarperCollins said: "It is with great sadness that AM Heath and HarperCollins announce that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends, aged 70.

"Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed."

Louise Fletcher

PA (Image: PA)

Oscar-winner Louise Fletcher, who shot to prominence as the cruel and calculating Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest died age 88 on September 23.

Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press on Friday. No cause was given.

Clutching her Oscar at the 1976 ceremony, Fletcher told the audience: “It looks as though you all hated me.”

She then addressed her deaf parents in Birmingham, Alabama, talking and using sign language: “I want to thank you for teaching me to have a dream. You are seeing my dream come true.”

A moment of silence was followed by thunderous applause.

Coolio

PA (Image: PA)

The American rapper Coolio, known best for the 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died aged 59 on September 28.

The US rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

His management said he “touched the world” with his talent and will be “missed profoundly”.

Sacheen Littlefeather

PA (Image: PA)

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for The Godfather on his behalf in an indelible protest over the portrayal of Native Americans on-screen died aged 75 on October 2.

Littlefeather’s niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Marin County, California.

The cause was breast cancer, the family said.

Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the award show’s most famous moments.

Loretta Lynn

PA (Image: PA)

Iconic singer Loretta Lynn died aged 90 on October 4, Lynn was most known for writing songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music.

The Country Music Hall of Famer wrote fearlessly about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and sometimes got in trouble with radio programmers for material from which even rock performers once shied away.

Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including Coal Miner’s Daughter, You Ain’t Woman Enough, The Pill, Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind), Rated X and You’re Looking At Country.

Dame Angela Lansbury

PA (Image: PA)

Dame Angela Lansbury died aged 96 on October 11, the actress was most known for her work in Murder, She Wrote and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The five-time Tony award-winner had a career spanning eight decades and was loved by British and American audiences.

Her family said in a statement: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane, the actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies died aged 72 on October 14.

The Scottish-born actor and comic was known for being a boisterous and decidedly eccentric Scotsman.

The news was confirmed by agent Belinda Wright who in a statement said: "My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14."

Adding: "He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years."

Leslie Jordan

PA (Image: PA)

Actor Leslie Jordan, known for appearances in American Horror Story and Will & Grace, died aged 67 on October 24.

Jordan died following a car crash on Monday, according to reports from TMZ and Los Angeles Times.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement.

Takeoff

Takeoff (Image: Getty Images)

MIGOS rapper Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston on November 1.

The artist was pronounced dead at the scene while two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital.

Migos are best known for their 2016 Lil Uzi Vert collaboration Bad and Boujee which peaked at No 1 in the US.

Takeoff also released one album as a solo artist in 2018 titled The Last Rocket which debuted at No 4 in the US.

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter (Image: PA)

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died aged 34 on November 5.

The US musician first found fame as a child star in the 1990s and opened for the US boy band on a number of tours and concerts.

A representative of Carter’s team confirmed the news to the PA news agency and said "We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today."

Bill Treacher

Bill Treacher (Image: PA)

Bill Treacher, the actor who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, passed away at the age of 92 on November 5.

The actor was one of the BBC soap's original cast members and appeared on the show from 1985 until 1996.

A statement from his family said: “The family of the actor Bill Treacher are sad to announce that Bill died late Saturday night, 5 November 2022.

“He was 92 years old and his health had been declining for some time. He was much loved by his wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie.

“Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed."

Leslie Phillips

Leslie Phillips (Image: PA)

Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips died aged 98 on November 7 after battling a long illness.

Phillips, known for his iconic phrases “Ding Dong”, “Well Hello” and “I say”, also provided the voice for the Hogwarts sorting hat in the Harry Potter franchise.

In tribute, his wife Zara, 63, said: "He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went."

Dan McCafferty

Dan McCafferty (Image: PA)

Scottish hard-rock legend Dan McCafferty died at the age of 76 on November 8.

He was best known as the lead singer of the band Nazareth, of which he was a member from 1968 until 2013, when he retired from touring.

Bassist Pete Agnew paid tribute to McCafferty on the band’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said: “Dan died at 12.40. This is the saddest announcement I have ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived."

Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy (Image: PA)

Kevin Conroy best known for voicing Batman in cartoons, died on November 10 aged 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a statement provided by DC Entertainment.

The stage, film and television actor – who guested starred in Cheers, Murphy Brown, Spenser: For Hire and Matlock – voiced the Dark Knight in 60 different productions from September 1992 onwards.

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker opposite Conroy’s Batman, said in a statement: “He was one of my favourite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother.

“He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did.

“Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Keith Levene

Guitarist Keith Levene, who was a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, died at the age of 65 on November 12.

His close friend, the author Adam Hammond, confirmed Levene died from liver cancer after receiving a terminal diagnosis in recent weeks.

He paid tribute in a statement on social media at the request of Levene’s family and described the late musician as “one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time”.

Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank (Image: PA)

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died aged 49 on November 20.

Walter Emmanuel Jones, the original Black Power Ranger who co-starred with Frank in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, wrote on Instagram, that he couldn’t believe it.

“My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” wrote Jones.

Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie died following a short illness at the age of 79 on November 30.

The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.

Their best-known songs include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Everywhere.

A statement from the band said on Twitter: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

Bob McGrath

Sesame Street original cast member, Bob McGrath died aged 90 on December 4.

McGrath was a founding cast member when Sesame Street premiered in 1969, playing Bob Johnson, a friendly neighbour to puppet characters including Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster, Grover, and Elmo.

He made his final appearance in 2017, marking an almost five-decade-long career in the Sesame Street world.

A statement shared on his official Facebook said: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

Kirstie Alley

Cheers actress Kirstie Alley died from cancer aged 71 on December 5.

She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers and in 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.

The family shared a statement, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

Ruth Madoc

Star of Hi-de-Hi!, Ruth Madoc passed away on December 9 aged 79.

The actress became a household name playing chief yellowcoat Gladys Pugh in BBC One’s hugely successful TV series about a holiday camp in the late 1950s.

Born in April 1943 and brought up in Llansamlet near Swansea, Madoc trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before her break-out role-playing Fruma Sarah in the film version of the musical Fiddler On The Roof in 1971.

Terry Hall

Lead singer of The Specials, Terry Hall died aged 63 following a short illness.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were pioneers of the ska scene in the UK.

The band described Hall as "our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced."

Martin Duffy

Former Primal Scream keyboardist Martin Duffy died aged 55 on December 20.

His death was confirmed by The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess on Twitter.

Burgess said: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul... Safe travels Duffy."

George Cohen

The right-back in England’s World Cup-winning team of 1966, George Cohen died aged 83 on December 23.

Cohen played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil and in total won 37 caps for his country.

Cohen was a campaigner and fundraiser for research into cancer, which claimed the life of his 1966 team-mate and captain Bobby Moore, and into dementia which affected a number of the team in their later years.

Cohen said in 2017 he would be donating his brain for scientific research upon his death.

Maxi Jazz

Lead singer of electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz died aged 65 on December 23.

The musician and DJ, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the dance group alongside Rollo and Sister Bliss – and together released a number of hit tracks including Insomnia, God is a DJ and We Come 1.

John Bird

Actor and comedian John Bird died aged 86 on December 24.

Bird was most known for his performing in sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner in the Channel 4 show, Bremner, Bird and Fortune.

Paying tribute to Bird, Bremner wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists."

Pelé

Brazilian football legend Pelé died at the age of 82 on December 29.

The footballer had been battling colon cancer since 2021 with his daughter, Kely Nascimento later confirming members of his family would spend Christmas in the hospital with him.

Pelé appeared on the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected Pelé's contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph, this time in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

Officially, Pelé scored 757 goals in 831 games during a career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claims his tally was closer to 1,000.

Dame Vivienne Westwood

Fashion icon and designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died aged 81 on December 29.

Born in Cheshire, Westwood was widely known as the godmother of punk after being responsible for bringing punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream with her eccentric creations.

Alongside her fashion designs, Westwood was well-known for her activism after supporting hundreds of causes from Amnesty International, War Child and Liberty, as well as launching her own campaigning movement Climate Revolution.

Announcing Westwood's death, her fashion brand wrote: ". The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."