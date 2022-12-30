GAME of Thrones writer and creator George R.R.Martin has updated fans amid major changes at HBO Max.

The novelist, 74, gave a disappointing update to followers of the Song of Ice and Fire books and the following hugely successful TV series.

The author informed his fan base earlier this week that planned shows had been 'shelved' after HBO's parent company Warner Media merged with Discover earlier this year.

The news follows the major success of the prequel series House of The Dragon which brought in the highest amount of viewers to HBO since the original Game of Thrones.

Future Game of Thrones spin-offs 'impacted' by HBO changes

Writing on his blog on December 28 under the entry 'Stuff and Nonsense', George R.R.Martin told his readers that he had taken some time off for the holidays.

However, he added: "But now I am back in the salt mine, working… working on so many b***** things, my head may soon explode.

Teasing future projects, Martin confirmed: "Yes, WINDS OF WINTER, yes, yes. And HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, season two. And several of the other successor shows that we’re developing with HBO."

But it was not all good news for fans as Martin explained that some projects are "moving faster than others, as is always the case with development".

The screenwriter and TV producer explained: "None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon."

In a devastating blow, he added: "A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

It is unclear which projects exactly have been shelved by HBO or whether they would be picked up again.

There have been reportedly six Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works at HBO.

These include a prequel series titled Tales of Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships as well as a project that focuses on Jon Snow and is said to already involve actor Kit Harrington.

Looking into 2023 and awards season, Martin also sent his congratulations to the House of The Dragon stars nominated at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards.

The author posted: "Congratulations are due to House of The Dragon and Emma d’Arcy for their Golden Globes nominations, and to Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and the show for the Critic’s Choice Award nods. Well deserved. Finger and toes crossed for all of them.

He added: "But hey, when the Emmy nominations come out, I will be hoping that Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint. Olivia Cooke, and Emily Carey get some love as well. They were all extraordinary."