LOVE Island star Sharon Gaffka has urged victims of spiking to go to the police ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

The former reality TV show contestant has encouraged victims to come forward after she was spiked herself in 2020.

The social media influencer, 26, has said that her "biggest regret" was not reporting the incident to the police.

What is spiking?





Love Island star @SharonNJGaffka is working with Thames Valley Police as part of their continued effort to ensure women and girls feel safe.



Sharon explains how working with the police is enabling her to understand how to rebuild trust between policing and young women. pic.twitter.com/MLh8t1pGoo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 19, 2022

Spiking is when someone's drink has had a substance added to it ( more alcohol, illegal and prescription drugs) with the intention of making the drinker more vulnerable.

It can occur in any kind of drink and the effects can be unpredictable.

For more information and advice, visit the Drive Aware website.

Love Island star urges spiking victims to go to police

Little me on @itvnews yesterday talking about #spiking in the run up to New Year’s Eve pic.twitter.com/yfRRdeC80L — Sharon Gaffka (@SharonNJGaffka) December 30, 2022

Since her case, the host of the Girls Know Nothing podcast has been been working with the Thames Valley Police where she is "trying to change society".

Speaking on ITV News on Thursday evening, Ms Gaffka said: "I really want society to stop blaming victims.

"It's never their fault.

"It's not what I am wearing, it's not where I am.

"It's the perpetrator and the perpetrator only and that's what we really need to put focus on.

On her own Instagram, Sharon posted a video with a person writing insults onto her skin to raise awareness about spiking and her work with the police.

Ahead of celebrations bringing in the New Year across the country, the National Police Chiefs Council has released reports that show nearly 5000 cases of spiking have taken place between September 2021 of September 2022.

She has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to create content from behind the scenes at the force.

The aim of the project is to give the public an insight into how they respond to sexual assault and rape offences and increase awareness of how to report such crimes to the police

Speaking to her followers, Sharon shared:" One of the biggest barriers that victims face when reporting the crime, is the feeling of shame, guilt or victim blaming.

"So I wanted to share this to remind you that it is never the victims fault, it is never your fault.

Spiking symptoms and how to tell if you have been spiked

The side effects of spiking can be unpredictable but here are some symptoms you or your friends could display if you are spiked:

Lowered inhibitions

Loss of balance

Feeling sleepy

Visual problems

Confusion

Nausea

Vomiting

Unconsciousness

You can get further guidance via the Drink Aware website.