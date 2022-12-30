Live

Man found dead in Crosskeys, Caerphilly

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A 45-year-old man has been found in Crosskeys this afternoon.
  • Police were called to the incident alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
  • His death is being treated as unexplained.

