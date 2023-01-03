A DRINK-DRIVER who crashed into a wall was more than four times the limit after downing a bottle of rum.

Young mum Ellie Weeks, 28, was told she faces going to jail after being arrested in Ynysddu, near Blackwood, last month.

Kevin Withey, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “It was at around 8.50pm on Saturday, December 10 when the defendant crashed her white Vauxhall Astra into a wall.

“Members of the public went outside to investigate and they were concerned she was intoxicated and someone rang 999.

“One resident found an empty bottle of rum and an empty bottle of coke outside the vehicle.”

Weeks failed the roadside breath test when officers arrived at the scene around half an hour later.

She was arrested and gave a reading of 150 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station after she was taken into custody.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

“She initially denied she was the driver when she was interviewed when she was sober,” Mr Withey added.

“The defendant then said that when she crashed she had immediately began drinking rum and coke.

“She claimed she had drank the whole bottle of rum and the whole bottle of coke in between the collision and the police arriving.”

Weeks, of Dartmouth Walk, Keynsham, Bristol, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The hospital worker had no previous convictions.

Michael Forward, representing Weeks, said his client had been heading from Bristol to visit her father who lives in Gelligaer in Caerphilly county.

“She undoubtedly has issues with alcohol,” her lawyer told the court.

“The defendant has found accommodation to seek treatment for that.”

Weeks was a mother with two small children, Mr Forward added.

Her sentence was adjourned to January 20 for the preparation of reports.

Presiding justice John Jones told her all sentencing options would be open.

Weeks was granted unconditional bail and the court imposed an interim driving ban.