A man was found dead today in Crosskeys, Caerphilly.

According to Gwent Police the 45-year-olds death is being treated as unexplained.

Gwent Police attended the scene alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a call reporting a man had been found unresponsive in the Crosskeys area of Caerphilly at around 3.40pm on Friday 30 December.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed the 45-year-old man was dead.​

“The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and a report has been submitted to the coroner.”