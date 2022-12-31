GWENT Police are appealing for information after a man was injured in an assault in Blackwood this week.

Police confirmed they are investigating, after a 79-year-old man sustained injuries following an assault in High Street, Blackwood.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Thursday, December 29.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man from the Cardiff area on suspicion of assault, he has since been released on conditional bail.

A spokesperson said: "If you have any information, or believe may be able to help our investigation, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting 2200433334."