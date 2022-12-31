A YELLOW weather warning is in place for the entirety of Gwent, with heavy rain expected to batter the region today.

The rain, according to the Met Office is expected to bring some surface water flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office have warned that:

Bus and train services being affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses

The warning covers all of Gwent, and came into force at midnight last night.

It is due to last until at least 9pm tonight.

The M48 Severn Bridge was closed to traffic earlier today, but has since reopened.

For more information on how to prepare for potential flooding, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice