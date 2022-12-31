A YELLOW weather warning is in place for the entirety of Gwent, with heavy rain expected to batter the region today.
The rain, according to the Met Office is expected to bring some surface water flooding and travel disruption.
The Met Office have warned that:
- Bus and train services being affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses
The warning covers all of Gwent, and came into force at midnight last night.
It is due to last until at least 9pm tonight.
The M48 Severn Bridge was closed to traffic earlier today, but has since reopened.
For more information on how to prepare for potential flooding, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here