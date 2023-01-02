AN 'IMPOSING' family home near Pontypool is for sale, with modern features alongside more traditional elements.

A rare opportunity has emerged to purchase this imposing detached family home situated within a private development of only four properties.

The development is located in the village of Little Mill.

With its stone exterior and steep gabled frontage you may think this property was built some 100 years ago, however it was constructed by a private developer in the early 2000’s so enjoys those beautiful period-style features but benefits from plenty of modern conveniences.

With approximately 4,500 square feet of living accommodation spanning over four floors, there is certainly plenty of space for all the family to enjoy.

All of the rooms are spacious and light.

Outside, the private and fairly secluded rear garden offers two elevated patio areas with steps down to a large flat lawn area with lots of mature plants and trees, plus a small river running along the bottom boundary of the garden.

Viewing is "essential to appreciate what this superb family home has to offer".

The property is being advertised for £775,000

For more, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/124751552