A GWENT drink-driver was caught during the early hours of the morning after he had been on a night out in Bristol.

Simon Lane, 46, was pulled over by police on the A4042 in Cwmbran at around 4am on Sunday, December 11, 2022 after exiting the M4 motorway.

A call out about the car was put out to Gwent Police from colleagues at the Avon and Somerset force.

Kevin Withey, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The officer who stopped him said it was immediately clear the defendant had been drinking.

“He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Newport Central police station.”

Lane, of Green Lane, Caldicot, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court was told the defendant has a previous conviction for a similar offence from 2014.

He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Darren Bishop, mitigating for Lane, asked the magistrates to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

The defendant was disqualified from driving for three years.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.