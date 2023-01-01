GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday.

Kelsie Mamo was last seen at around 7.15pm on Friday, December 30 in Blackwood.

Officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as around 5 ft 5” tall, of medium build, with mousey brown hair and blonde highlights, tied in a ponytail.

The 14-year old was last seen wearing a Nike fleece and a grey and black jacket with a white zip, a black Zavetti puffer coat with brown fur trim on the hood, black trousers, and black Nike trainers.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Kelsie is known to frequently travel by train and has links to Cardiff and Kidderminster.

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200434562.

"Kelsie is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that she is safe and well."