Arthur Chase Reader was born five days late on December 6, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 15oz. His parents are Abigail Matthews and Morgan Reader, of Pontypool, and his big sister is Sofia-Grace, eight.

Arthur Jay Tapsell was born on December 6, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. His parents are Sophie Skinner and Sam Tapsell, of Newport.

Holly-Mae Rose Taylor/Sheppard was born on December 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb1oz. Her parents are Daneka Taylor and Joseph Sheppard, of Pontypool, and her siblings are Anastasia, seven, Aurora-Joyce, seven, Elijah-Joe, four, and Eden-Grace, 10 months.