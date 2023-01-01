AN elderly man faces receiving a lost toe as an early birthday present after spending more than three days at the Grange Univeristy Hospital waiting for treatment.

Brian Jenkins lives in Llanvetherine, near Abergavenny and turns 82 on January 9.

He was taken to the accident and emergency department at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on Thursday, December 29.

Mr Jenkins was taken to A&E, because he was unable to stand or walk unaided.

"It had been a rapid deterioration from being able to walk fairly easily with a walking stick, to needing a walking frame, to being unable to stand or walk at all," Mr Jenkins' daughter Claire Cooper explained.

"The doctor at A&E said it was a vascular issue related to Dad’s diabetes."

Ms Cooper said that this was after her father had waited for 14 hours.

"Since then, he has received no treatment," she said.

"The latest information we have been given is that he will be assessed by someone from the vascular department at The Heath Hospital on Tuesday.

"By then it will have been more than five days since we took him to A&E on his GP's advice."

In the intervening time, Ms Cooper said her father's toe had "turned from blue to black, his foot has become red and swollen".

She said that none of the doctors her father had seen in the first 42 hours he was at the Grange were aware of his foot issue "because no-one bothered to look at it".

"We have tried every route possible internally to get someone to take his case seriously, but it's very clear that no-one sees him as their patient, and no-one is prepared to take responsibility," she said.

"We have tried calling the complaints line at Aneurin Bevan Health Board, but the number just rings out.

"We are desperately hoping that the pressure of media interest might make some kind of difference to the situation."

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board said: "It would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases.

"However, we can confirm that we are in contact with Mr Jenkins’ family and are fully aware of their concerns."