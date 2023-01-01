Two men have been stabbed outside of a nightclub in the early hours of the morning, police have confirmed.

The incident, in Nottingham, happened shortly after 4am.

Police were called to the Mojo nightclub, in Thurland Street, where one victim, 24, had sustained injuries to his chest.

He remains in serious condition in hospital.

Officers were called to Mojo, in Thurland Street, Nottingham, at 4.16am this morning (Sunday)

A second man, aged 18, received treatment for an injury to his leg.

Detective Superintendent Hayley Williams, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that left two young men in hospital.

"We are working hard to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident and are asking for any remaining witnesses to come forward.

"We would also like to speak to any taxi or bus drivers who may have may have noticed an injury to one of their passengers, or to anyone else who has noticed unexplained injures to someone they know or blood stains to their clothing.“