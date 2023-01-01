A NEW Year's Day tradition, not for the faint-hearted, returned to the Barry shoreline this morning.

Brave souls decided to enter the chilly waters off Barry for the annual New Year's Day swim.

Traditionally hundreds of people from Barry congregate at Barry beach and start the year off by jumping into the sea, whether to cleanse away the year just past, or as a cracking way to shake off New Year’s hangovers.

The event was scheduled to not go ahead on an official basis. However, many people turned up anyway for their refreshing start to the new year.

Pictures from the Press Association show a few of those brave enough to enter the water earlier today.

There were similar events held across the UK.