A MANSION which was the home of a former Real Houseswives of Cheshire star has been put up for sale.

The stunning Grade II listed Warford Hall, which itself sprawls over 11,000 square feet, stands in around 7.5 acres of beautifully immaculate gardens and parkland on the outskirts of Alderley Edge.

The five-bedroom property, which served as the home of entrepreneur Dawn Ward and her husband Ashley - a former football player, is being marketed at £7 million by estate agents Stuart Rushton & Co in Knutsford.

According to its description on Rightmove, the hall has 'rooms and scale to suit the grand exterior and a substantial range of outbuildings and additional land available separately should the purchaser which to create an even larger country estate'.

The kitchen inside Warford Hall (Image: Stuart Rushton & Co/Rightmove)

Inside, the rooms are spread out over four floors with a huge galleried reception hall, complete with grand staircase, being a centre piece on the ground floor.

From the ground floor hall, visitors can access formal reception rooms.

Elsewhere, there are four substantial entertaining rooms and an impressive kitchen and dining room.

In the lower ground floor, you can find a bar, a games room and a home cinema.

Upstairs, on the first floor, is the main bedroom suite accomapnied by two dressing rooms and two bathrooms.

A CGI image of how the pool area could look (Image: Stuart Rushton & Co/Rightmove)

Three more suites also provide additional facilities, but there is potential to create even more bedrooms if needed.

Outside, the mansion has an outdoor swimming pool, which comes with planning permission granted to convert it into a covered leisure facility.

Warford Hall (Image: Stuart Rushton & Co/Rightmove)

The grounds are notable, including a long gated driveway, there is parkland and paddocks, in all about 7.43 acres.

The home cinema (Image: Stuart Rushton & Co/Rightmove)