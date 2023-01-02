A man from Cwmbran has been arrested on suspicion of theft of two motor bikes.
The 33-year-old was arrested yesterday and has since been charged.
The Cwmbran man has been remanded in police custody; he will remain there until he appears in court.
Both motor bikes have been recovered.
Gwent Police said: "A 33 year old male was arrested yesterday, on suspicion of theft of two motor bikes in the #Cwmbran area. Both bikes recovered, male charged & remanded in police custody until he is put before the next Court."
