A man from Cwmbran has been arrested on suspicion of theft of two motor bikes.

The 33-year-old was arrested yesterday and has since been charged.

The Cwmbran man has been remanded in police custody; he will remain there until he appears in court.

Both motor bikes have been recovered.

