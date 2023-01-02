A DOG that has been trapped down an old mine shaft in Pontypool has not been located.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and the local community the trapped brown cocker spaniel has not been found.

Two dogs reportedly fell down what is believed to be an old mine shaft in Varteg on Monday, December 26. One dog has been recovered.

In a heartfelt Facebook post Alison Timothy said: “Unfortunately, we've still not been able to locate our dog even after all of the efforts of emergency services and the help of the local community.

“We're still trying our best to locate her and if there's any chance she's managed to get out of the mountain, please keep a look out for a brown cocker spaniel around the Blaenavon, Varteg and maybe even Abertillery area.

“Thank you all so much for the help and support over the last few days.”

The Facebook post was met with an onslaught of condolences.

In response to the post Kate Collett said: “I am so sorry.

“I hope she is found safe and returned to you soon.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene before handing control over to the Mountain Rescue Service.

It was hoped that a digger would help rescue the dog, however this was unsuccessful.