South Wales is to be heavily affected by the rail strikes and the majority of rail services will be suspended.

RMT union members working for National Rail are set to restart their strike action between January 3-4 and January 6-7.

Although Transport for Wales (TFW) is not involved in the industrial action the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means TFW will be unable to operate rail services on Network rail infrastructure.

On January 3-4 there and January 6-7 will be no train services available.

TFW is warning that trains today (January 2) and January 5 will be busier than normal.

On the strike days TFW will run a severely reduced service between Cardiff Central - Treherbert / Aberdare / Merthyr / Rhymney and between Cardiff Central - Newport.

On these days most services will not start until after 7am and evening services will not run.

Across the strike days the last Newport- Cardiff train will run at 17:54.

Services could be impacted for longer as the strikes are likely to affect the days following the industrial action.