Marvel Avengers star Jeremy Renner is in a critical but stable condition after an accident while he was ploughing snow.

The Hollywood star sustained injuries during the incident over the weekend and was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesman for Jeremy Renner told the Hollywood Reporter: “We can confirm Jeremy is in a critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today (January 1).

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

It came as dozens of people were killed across the US amid blizzard conditions.

The Arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow, trapping some residents inside their houses with snowdrifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Renner previously tweeted about the snow at his US ranch in December, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, in what has been branded one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the western part of New York state.

The 51-year-old who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers series of films has been nominated for two Oscars during his career.

Renner received nominations for his roles in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).