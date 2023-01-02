It feels like 2022 has flown by and with the festive season all but over Brits will be preparing to return to work.
Having gotten used to a bit of downtime, many of us will already be looking ahead to our next extended break from work.
Every year, hard-working Brits enjoy a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.
But how long do we have to wait until the next one and when will we get some well-earned time off next year?
Full list of Bank Holidays in England and Wales in 2023
The first step is familiarising yourself with the Bank Holidays in 2023. Here is a full list.
- New Year's Day (substitute) - Monday, January 2
- Good Friday - Friday, April 7
- Easter Monday - Monday, April 10
- Early May bank holiday - Monday, May 1
- Coronation of King Charles III - Monday, May 8
- Spring bank holiday - Monday, May 29
- Summer bank holiday - Monday, August 28
- Christmas Day - Monday, December 25
- Boxing Day - Tuesday, December 26
Bank Holidays in Scotland
Bank holidays work a little differently in Scotland than in the rest of the UK.
Just like Northern Ireland, Scotland celebrates its patron saint as a bank holiday.
While Northern Ireland has St Patrick's Day on March 17, Scotland also has St Andrew's Day on its way on November 30.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here