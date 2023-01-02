It feels like 2022 has flown by and with the festive season all but over Brits will be preparing to return to work.

Having gotten used to a bit of downtime, many of us will already be looking ahead to our next extended break from work.

Every year, hard-working Brits enjoy a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.

But how long do we have to wait until the next one and when will we get some well-earned time off next year?

A person putting their feet up in fluffy slippers in front of the fire. Credit: Canva

Full list of Bank Holidays in England and Wales in 2023

The first step is familiarising yourself with the Bank Holidays in 2023. Here is a full list.

New Year's Day (substitute) - Monday, January 2

Good Friday - Friday, April 7

Easter Monday - Monday, April 10

Early May bank holiday - Monday, May 1

Coronation of King Charles III - Monday, May 8

Spring bank holiday - Monday, May 29

Summer bank holiday - Monday, August 28

Christmas Day - Monday, December 25

Boxing Day - Tuesday, December 26

Bank Holidays in Scotland

Bank holidays work a little differently in Scotland than in the rest of the UK.

Just like Northern Ireland, Scotland celebrates its patron saint as a bank holiday.

While Northern Ireland has St Patrick's Day on March 17, Scotland also has St Andrew's Day on its way on November 30.