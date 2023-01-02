Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley are announced as the next guests for Comic Con Wales this summer.

Ian and Paul are best known for their roles as brothers Damon and Steffan Salvatore in the ITV hit series The Vampire Diaries.

In 2021 they also teamed up to launch Brothers Bond, a bourbon whiskey which has been a huge success.

Somerhalder also appeared in the popular Lost series as Boon, while Welsey in the new Star Trek series Strange New Worlds.

Comic Con Wales

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley are latest stars to be announced.

They join Guardians of the Galaxy stars Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, Gunn is also best known for his role of Kirk in Gilmore Girls and Weasel in The Suicide Squad.

So far four celebrity guests have been announced for the event in Newport’s ICC Wales arena between August 12th and 13th, with more expected to be revealed.

Last year 26 celebrity guests appeared at the indoor arena for the first Comic Con Wales, this year is the second time the event comes to Gwent.

Monopoly events has advised fans wishing to meet Ian Somerhalder and Paul Welsey, to purchase tickets sooner rather than later.

The duo’s popularity saw tickets for their Liverpool appearance last November and upcoming Liverpool dates sold out.

Guests announced at Comic Con Wales so far.

Ian’s solo and Paul’s solo are still available in Wales alongside the duo photo opportunity with both stars attending the event on both days.

A photo opportunity with The Salvator Brothers costs £173.25 for Saturday and the same amount for Sunday.

For a solo autograph it costs £94.50 for an autograph from Ian and £262.50 for a meet and greet ticket.

Comic Con Wales at the ICC last year.

To have a autograph from Paul tickets cost £78.75, while the meet and greet is also £262.50, meanwhile for Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker it costs £94.50 for to be pictured with both stars.

On both days tickets cost £27.50 for early 9am entry and £11 for children for early entry while under-fives go free, standard Saturday entry costs £24.20 for adults and £8.80 for children.

For a weekend ticket it will cost £49.50 for early 9am entry and £19.25 for a children’s early entry ticket.