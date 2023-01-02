AN animal rescue centre is pleading with people not to dump unwanted puppies after receiving eight dogs from Gwent Police.

The puppies were rescued by police after being found dragged across a road in a cage by two men in Newport on New Year's Eve.

The ten-week-old bulldog cross puppies were taken to Many Tears Animal Rescue centre after other centres in the region were at full capacity.

Slyvia Vannetta, owner of Many Tears, said: “Nobody would take them as they were all full, so I waited and waited for the police to arrive with the puppies as they were coming from Newport.

“The puppies came in a crate, and then I posted on the staff forum that there is going to be extra puppies in the morning.

“A person then got in contact with me and said on my Facebook there is a picture of two men pulling puppies across the road."

The puppies taken to the shelter were slightly underweight, with yellow nails due to lack of nutrition and calcium but are now ready for adoption.

“The puppies are healthy; they are a little underweight and they have either been given some drugs for kennel cough or they have had the wrong nutrition and not had enough calcium as their claws are yellow, which is not usual.

“But they are bouncy, happy and a lot friendlier than some of the other puppies I usually get in. They don’t show any signs of being badly treated and beaten."

Staff are now urging people with unwanted puppies to bring them to the centre or leave them in a box outside if they wish to remain anonymous.

She added: “My advice is that if people need to get rid of dogs, even if its in the middle of the night or puppies just give me a call.

“Its got so bad that we are having to leave boxes outside. If they can't bare to face us they need to put the puppies in the crate and not leave them running around.

“It’s the least they can do, as they will be safe. I can't promise to take every dog but certainly litters of puppies if all the rescue centres say they are full. Just come to me and say please help me.

“I cant bare the thought of them being run over or hurt by foxes."

The puppies are now up for adoption should any loving owners wish to come forward.

For more information on how to adopt one of the puppies visit the Many Tears website.