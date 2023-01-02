A HISTORIC folk tradition is set to return to Newport this weekend and it’s the first time without covid restrictions that the Mari Lwyd can interact with the public.

The Newport Mari Lwyd, known as Cassie, will return to the city centre on Saturday and will make her annual walk through Newport’s main streets.

The Welsh tradition dates back to the early 1800s and sees a horse skull attached to a pole, which is held by a person underneath a white cloth who controls the character who is well known for being mischievous.

The traditional walk will start at the WH Davies statue on Commercial Street and will proceed past the Westgate Hotel to The Murenger pub.

Cassie and organiser Richard Atkin. Picture: Richard Atkin (Image: Richard Atkin)

Cassie taking a walk through Newport to see New Year. Picture: Richard Atkin

Richard Atkin, Organiser of the traditional event said: “This is the first year Cassie can interact with people without covid restrictions.

“We are in our fourth year, and although the Mari Lywd has a traditional custom of the South Wales area, its origins may come from further back into history to pre-Christian times.

“In a small town or village this may have worked, but the size of Newport something different was needed, so the urban Mari Lwyd was born.

“Cassie will walk the main streets of Newport greeting people, while taking an active interest in anything new happening and is sometimes playfully naughty.

“She loves the people of Newport, and we know they love her in return and welcomes everyone to join her.”

Cassie (Image: Richard Atkin)

Cassie at the Newport Transporter Bridge. Picture: Richard Atkin

Dress up is optional but organisers are encouraging people to join in, and will accommodate dance groups or musicians who want to play music should they want to join.

Cassie has already walked through the streets of Newport, to welcome in the New Year and now she is set to return to the city centre between 2pm – 3pm on January 7th.