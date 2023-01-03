A unique mural showing the history of Newport has been painted on a double deck bus at the Newport Transport depot.

The mural celebrates the people of Newport and its history featuring Lady Rhondda, Newport Rising Festival, a simplified coat of arms with the cherub at the front, Newport Transport trams, and an image of Georgie Berry and the march on the anniversary of the chartist’s movement in 1839.

It was painted by Merthyr Tydfil based artist Tee2Sugars after being approached by Newport Bus to create the project.

Mr Tee said: “I did a project for Newport Bus last summer promoting the new electric buses that they have just had, so it was all about green energy.

“The director of Newport Bus Scott Pearce thought it would be a brilliant idea to do a mural for Newport and celebrate the city.

“We came up with the idea of the people of Newport, we wanted to celebrate the past and the present.

“The message throughout the side was strive for better, as lady Rhondda was a well known protestor who got the common man into the houses of parliament.

“We discussed a lot of different ideas, like architecture, but it was mundane. I wanted to celebrate the people of Newport. It was a great project to work on.”

The bus has already been out on a test run but will officially make its first journey as a school bus on January 9th when children return to school.

Newport Bus has asked the artist Tee2Sugars to return to do more artwork on a wall the Newport Transport depot.

He added: “I spoke to a handful of people in city about the idea of the bus, and they said it was a brilliant idea for Newport.

“We have another project lined up for Newport Transport with a wall mural.

“The murals will brighten up the front of the depot as it looks like a big giant car garage, and with a bit of spray paint we can make anything pretty.”